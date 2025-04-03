EPL to bring in semi-automatic offside tech

The technology is designed to enhance “the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making,” the league said in a statement

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Premier League will begin using semi-automated offside technology from April 12, the league announced on Tuesday.

The technology is designed to enhance “the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making,” the league said in a statement.

“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced experience for fans,” the statement added.

