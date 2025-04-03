Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > EPL to bring in semi automatic offside tech

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

The technology is designed to enhance “the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making,” the league said in a statement

Representational image. Pic/iStock

 The Premier League will begin using semi-automated offside technology from April 12, the league announced on Tuesday.


The technology is designed to enhance “the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making,” the league said in a statement. 


“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced experience for fans,” the statement added.

