EPL to bring in semi-automatic offside tech

The technology is designed to enhance “the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making,” the league said in a statement
Representational image. Pic/iStock
The Premier League will begin using semi-automated offside technology from April 12, the league announced on Tuesday.
“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced experience for fans,” the statement added.
