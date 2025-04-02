Bruno not going anywhere: Man Utd manager

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 April,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

The Portuguese star, who has scored 95 goals in 277 appearances since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027.

Bruno Fernandes during Man Utd’s 3-0 win over Leicester City recently. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was told by manager Ruben Amorim on Monday that he is “not going anywhere” despite reports of a possible move to Real Madrid. The Portuguese star, who has scored 95 goals in 277 appearances since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027. 


Ruben AmorimRuben Amorim


However, he has been linked in recent days with a switch to Spanish giants Real. “No, it’s not going to happen. I want Bruno here because in the lowest moments of our season [he impressed]. We want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us.” Amorim insisted.

“He gets 30 [goals and assists] at least, he’s the type of player we want here so he’s not going anywhere. I feel that he is really happy here,” the Portuguese coach added.

manchester united Bruno Fernandes real madrid premier league sports news football

