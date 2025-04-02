Breaking News
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Only titles count: Barca’s Flick ahead of semi-final v Atletico

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

The Catalan giants are fighting for a potential quadruple, after winning the Spanish Super Cup in January and are playing with a flair and style they have lacked in recent seasons.

Barcelona’s Raphinha (left) and Robert Lewandowski in training yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday that his team will be judged on the silverware they win this season, regardless of how entertaining their football is. The Catalan giants are fighting for a potential quadruple, after winning the Spanish Super Cup in January and are playing with a flair and style they have lacked in recent seasons.


Also Read: Changing to side-on action did the trick for Ashwani, says academy coach Vajinder Singh


Barcelona boss Hansi Flick
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick


Barcelona face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash which is finely poised after both teams scored four goals each at the Metropolitana in late February. 

“I think my players, can be very proud about what they’re doing. I think the team has improved a lot. This is also what I said to them, but it is football, and you know in the end what counts is your position and the titles,” Flick told reporters.

