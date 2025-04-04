Breaking News
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Tonalis goal was a big moment in our season Newcastle boss Howe

Tonali’s goal was a big moment in our season: Newcastle boss Howe

Updated on: 04 April,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Newcastle
AFP |

Tonali 74th-minute rocket from an improbable angle left Howe admitting that the strike could prove to be vital

Representation pic

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hailed Sandro Tonali’s eye-catching winner in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Brentford in their push to qualify for the Champions League.


Also Read: IPL 2025| "Virat looks fine": Andy Flower on Kohli after suffering finger injury


Tonali 74th-minute rocket from an improbable angle left Howe admitting that the strike could prove to be vital. “At that moment, the game was very much in the balance. It’s a big moment in our season,” he said.


champions league english premier league premier league sports news football

