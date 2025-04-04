Tonali’s goal was a big moment in our season: Newcastle boss Howe

Tonali 74th-minute rocket from an improbable angle left Howe admitting that the strike could prove to be vital

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hailed Sandro Tonali’s eye-catching winner in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Brentford in their push to qualify for the Champions League.

