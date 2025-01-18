Kluivert ’tricks as B’mouth beat Newcastle 4-1

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Kluivert tricks as Bmouth beat Newcastle 4 1

Updated on: 19 January,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Newcastle
AFP |

The Magpies were looking to set a club record with a 10th consecutive victory in all competitions but were thoroughly outplayed by the Cherries, who are themselves now on an 11-game unbeaten streak.

Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert celebrates his hat-trick against Newcastle on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Justin Kluivert’s stunning hat-trick snapped Newcastle’s winning streak in style as Bournemouth stormed into the Premier League’s top six with a rampant 4-1 win at St. James’ Park on Saturday. 


The Magpies were looking to set a club record with a 10th consecutive victory in all competitions but were thoroughly outplayed by the Cherries, who are themselves now on an 11-game unbeaten streak. 


Kluivert, son of former Newcastle striker Patrick Kluivert, was the star of the show before Milos Kerkez fired in a fourth in stoppage time. Defeat leaves Newcastle in fourth but now just one point clear of Bournemouth in the race for a place in next season’s Champions League.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

