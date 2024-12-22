“I think they play in a different way, different system, different approach to the games,” he also told a pre-match press conference on Friday

Ruben Amorim and Andoni Iraola

Listen to this article Man Utd ‘more in control’ under Amorim: Bournemouth boss Iraola x 00:00

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has paid tribute to Ruben Amorim’s impact at Manchester United ahead of the Cherries’ match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iraola’s side are sixth in the table, seven places ahead of United but just three points clear of their opponents.

Brought in after Erik ten Hag was sacked as United boss, Amorim’s stint began with a draw against Ipswich. United have since won four games and lost three, with last weekend’s derby defeat of Manchester City followed by a League Cup loss against Tottenham. “I think they are different,” said Iraola, whose side won the equivalent game 3-0 last season.

“I think they play in a different way, different system, different approach to the games,” he also told a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Also Read: ‘It’s not good enough from me’

“I think they keep the games more in their control. They’ve raised the possession they have on the ball and they have really good patterns. If we allow them to dictate the game and to be the team taking the decisions on the ball, it’s going to be very difficult because I think they are playing very well.

“They are conceding very few chances, very few goals, they have very good defensive stats. They already had this with ten Hag this season because they’ve also signed new defenders, good defenders, and they’ve improved from past seasons defensively overall and I think they are continuing now,” Iraola remarked.

United, however, fell 3-0 behind against Spurs before losing 4-3. “I think probably they deserved more,” said Iraola. “A lot of goals but I think they had very good moments.”

United have looked vulnerable at set-pieces. “It’s true that they’ve conceded a good amount of goals from set-plays but I think they have very good defenders and a lot of the goals are very good execution from the opposition,” said Iraola.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever