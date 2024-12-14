Breaking News
Man Utd grab win at Plzen; Spurs held

Updated on: 14 December,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

A top-eight finish will see United qualify for the round of 16, while finishing ninth to 24th will earn them a playoff tie to reach that stage

Man Utd grab win at Plzen; Spurs held

Manchester United’s players celebrate after Manchester United's Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund (hidden) scored a goal during the UEFA Europa League football match between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United in Plzen, Czech Republic. Pic/AFP

Rasmus Hojlund fired Manchester United to a late 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday, while Tottenham were held to a stalemate at Rangers.


Matej Vydra opened the scoring three minutes after half-time to stun United, before substitute Hojlund scored twice in the last half-hour to seize a vital three points for the English club.


Spurs drew 1-1 with Rangers in Glasgow. Hamza Igamane struck for Rangers, while Dejan Kulusevski brought Spurs back level.

