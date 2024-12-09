Long journey for success, admits Man Utd boss Amorim after defeat to Notts

We then controlled the game and had a lot of situations,” Amorim was quoted by Premier League website

Ruben Amorim acknowledged the “long journey” ahead to restore success at Manchester United after his team suffered a 2-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.



Nottingham Forest secured their first win at Old Trafford in 30 years, handing Amorim his first home league defeat in 23 matches, a run dating back to February 2023 during his time at Sporting.

“It was a tough game. We started really bad, the first play we suffered a goal and then it’s hard to try to fight. We then controlled the game and had a lot of situations,” Amorim was quoted by Premier League website.

“This is a long journey. We are improving in some aspects. We have to win games to help us improve the team. We are in the start of something so big that we pay attention to every detail. We already know it’s a big job, so we have to continue,” he added.

