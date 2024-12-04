Man Utd have to be brave against Arsenal: Amorim

United have climbed into ninth spot in the Premier League table after Sunday’s 4-0 win over Everton. But Amorim insisted that win wasn’t easy

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United’s new head coach Ruben Amorim wants his team to be brave against an in-form Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

“They [Arsenal] are the best team that we have faced by far, but the test is every game,” Amorim, looking for his first away win, said ahead of the Arsenal clash.

United have climbed into ninth spot in the Premier League table after Sunday's 4-0 win over Everton. But Amorim insisted that win wasn't easy. "If you see our last game [on Sunday], it was really tough. It was a 4-0, but if you see the game like I see it [it was tough]. It's important to be brave. When I say brave, it's not pressing all the time higher, it's not the same," he said.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has won six of nine EPL meetings with United but Amorim wants his team to forget about that. “We have to understand the game, the moments of the game and we need to have control of the ball. That is the key point because we want to have the ball with us. We want also to dominate some moments of the game because we know that in this match it’s hard to control all of the game,” added Amorim.

