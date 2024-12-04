It’s an extraordinary collapse for a team that have won six of the past seven Premier League titles, including the past four

Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article Guardiola confident Man City will bounce back from slump x 00:00

Pep Guardiola says struggling Manchester City can hit the heights of recent seasons once he has all his top players back despite their alarming slump.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defending EPL champs have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, falling 11 points behind leaders Liverpool in the English top flight.

Also Read: SFA C’ships: Aryaman wins U-10 long jump gold, Tanay bags shot put title

It’s an extraordinary collapse for a team that have won six of the past seven Premier League titles, including the past four.

Pep, whose team host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, told a pre-match press conference he was confident City’s decline is not terminal. “With all the squad this season, we’ll be close to the level that we reached last season,” he said on Tuesday.

“We are not far from the team second in the Premier League [City are two points behind Arsenal]. But always it’s the way you play, the consistency you have in the boxes, and many things that give you the positive thoughts of what is going to happen in future” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever