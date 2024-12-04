Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Guardiola confident Man City will bounce back from slump

Guardiola confident Man City will bounce back from slump

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

It’s an extraordinary collapse for a team that have won six of the past seven Premier League titles, including the past four

Guardiola confident Man City will bounce back from slump

Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article
Guardiola confident Man City will bounce back from slump
x
00:00

Pep Guardiola says struggling Manchester City can hit the heights of recent seasons once he has all his top players back despite their alarming slump. 


The defending EPL champs have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, falling 11 points behind leaders Liverpool in the English top flight. 


Also Read: SFA C’ships: Aryaman wins U-10 long jump gold, Tanay bags shot put title


It’s an extraordinary collapse for a team that have won six of the past seven Premier League titles, including the past four. 

Pep, whose team host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, told a pre-match press conference he was confident City’s decline is not terminal. “With all the squad this season, we’ll be close to the level that we reached last season,” he said on Tuesday.

“We are not far from the team second in the Premier League [City are two points behind Arsenal]. But always it’s the way you play, the consistency you have in the boxes, and many things that give you the positive thoughts of what is going to happen in future” he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK