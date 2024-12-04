SFA C’ships: Aryaman wins U-10 long jump gold, Tanay bags shot put title

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > SFA Cships Aryaman wins U 10 long jump gold Tanay bags shot put title

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Meanwhile, Prisha Mundra from Vibgyor High (Malad) won gold in U-7 chess, with Vedah Chaadva of Somaiya School (Ghatkopar) bagging the silver

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Aryaman Jain of Rustomjee Cambridge International School won the U-10 long jump gold medal with a leap of 3.71 metres, followed by Rishabh Sridhar from Bombay International School (3.67m) in the SFA Championships, where over 11,000 athletes from near293 schools are competing across 27 sporting disciplines.
 
Tanay Periwal of Oberoi International School (Goregaon) clinched the U-10 shot put gold with a throw of 6.83m, while Arsh Saudagar of Orchids International (Malad) bagged second place with a best throw of 5.70m. 


Also Read: Mumbai girl Myra is U-13 National champ


Meanwhile, Prisha Mundra from Vibgyor High (Malad) won gold in U-7 chess, with Vedah Chaadva of Somaiya School (Ghatkopar) bagging the silver. 


Also, in the boys U-16 2000m event, Jaiswal Priyanshu of Jindal Vidya Mandir (Vasind) won gold, clocking  8:31.30, while the second p[lace went to Jamdar Viraj (9:36.86) of Asitva Prahladri Kagzi Institute.

