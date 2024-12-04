Mumbai girl Myra is U-13 National champ

The Maharashtra girl Myraa defeated West Bengal’s Shariqa Shahid 3-2 in a tense and exciting final

Myraa Sangelkar

Mumbai’s promising paddler Myraa Sangelkar, who represents The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), had a rewarding outing, winning the Youth Girl’s

under-13 crown at the Panchkula National ranking table tennis tournament recently.

The Maharashtra girl Myraa defeated West Bengal's Shariqa Shahid 3-2 in a tense and exciting final.

Myraa, who trains at the Pro TT Academy, and a student of Vissanji Academy, has shown great improvement in her game in the recent past. She was in complete

control right from the start and won the first two games to take a 2-0 lead before Shariqa fought back and pocketed the next two games to level the match at 2-2. In the deciding fifth game, Myraa found her composure and played with both aggression and poise to win 3-2 (11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, and 11-8). At the TSTTA District Championships, Myraa had won the girls under-13, under-15 and under-17 titles.

Result

Youth girls U-13: Myraa Sangelkar (Mah) beat Shariqa Shahid (WB) 3-2 (11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, 11-8)