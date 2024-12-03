SMAT: Urvil Patel fires unbeaten 115 to lift Gujarat to win, Shivam Dube makes instant impact on return

On Tuesday, Urvil continued to thrive for Gujarat on the back of his high-flying form. His heroics with the bat vaulted Gujarat to the joint-top spot in Group C with a stunning record of five wins from six matches

Shivam Dube (Pic: X/@JioCinema)

After making waves for Gujarat against Tripura, Urvil Patel blazed his way to an unbeaten 115 off just 41 balls against Uttarakhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.

In less than a week's time, Urvil became India's fastest and overall second-quickest to a T20 century. With his swashbuckling performance against Tripura, Urvil lifted his bat to celebrate his record-shattering century from just 28 deliveries.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper batter fell short of the world record by just a single delivery, set by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan against Cyprus.

On Tuesday, Urvil continued to thrive for Gujarat on the back of his high-flying form. His heroics with the bat vaulted Gujarat to the joint-top spot in Group C with a stunning record of five wins from six matches.

After Uttarakhand set a target of 183 for Gujarat, Urvil singlehandedly dictated the terms of the chase with his blitzkrieg. He smashed eight fours and tonked a whopping 11 sixes, leading Gujarat to a dominant 8-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra continued to hot on Gujarat's heels after flexing their batting muscle against Tamil Nadu. Saurashtra joined Gujarat at the top of Group C with 20 points with a comprehensive 58-run victory.

After hammering 266/6 against Baroda, Saurashtra once again turned up with the intent of producing a run-scoring fest. Harvik Desai's 55, Ruchit Ahir's 56 and Sammar Gajjar's 55* laid the foundation of Saurashtra's massive total of 235/5.

Tamil Nadu failed to reply with the same batting intensity and packed on 177/9, suffering their fourth defeat in six games.

Mumbai extended its win streak to two with a comfortable 39-run win over Services in Group C. Shivam Dube (71*), Suryakumar Yadav (70) and Shardul Thakur 4/25 were the key faces who lifted Mumbai to victory.

Dube was out of action for the past three months owing to a back injury made an instant impact on his return. His partnership for the third wicket with Suryakumar was the cornerstone of Mumbai's 192/4.

