Know Chennai Super Kings retained players for IPL 2025

Reliable batsman Rachin Ravindra was not among the players retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025. Last year CSK finished fifth in the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with seven wins and seven losses under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: File Pic)
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained five players. Former captain MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana are the retained players.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: No Faf, no Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bengaluru retains these three players
"Superfans, here's your Diwali Parisu! 🎁💥 An @anirudhofficial Musical ft. IPL Retentions 2025 🥳🎶 #UngalAnbuden #WhistlePodu 🦁💛". Taking to X:
Superfans, here's your Diwali Parisu! 🎁💥— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 31, 2024
An @anirudhofficial Musical ft. IPL Retentions 2025 🥳🎶
#UngalAnbuden #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/FGTXm52v74
Chennai Super Kings retained players' list:
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs. 18 crores-Ravindra Jadeja: Rs. 18 crores-Matheesha Pathirana: Rs. 13 crores-Shivam Dube: Rs. 12 crores-MS Dhoni (uncapped): Rs. 4 crores.
Reliable batsman Rachin Ravindra was not among the players retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025. With these retentions, CSK will enter the player auction with a budget of Rs. 55 crores. Additionally, they have the strategic advantage of one Right To Match (RTM) card to use during the auction, allowing them to potentially bring back another key player.
The retained players symbolise a mix of leadership, all-round capabilities, and promising young talent, setting a strong foundation for the franchise's campaign in the upcoming season. The retention of MS Dhoni, even in an uncapped capacity, highlights the legendary captain's continued influence and importance to the team. Also, Dwayne Bravo will be seen in a new role as a mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). Earlier, he worked as a bowling coach with CSK.
Last year CSK finished fifth in the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with seven wins and seven losses under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy.
(With ANI Inputs)