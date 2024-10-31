Royal Challengers Bengaluru's retention list was missing the names of captain Faf du Plessis and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Alongside these two names, players like Mohammed Siraj and Will Jacks were also not named by the franchise in their retention list

Rajat Patidar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article No Faf, no Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bengaluru retains these three players x 00:00

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced their retetions. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal have been retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the IPL 2025.

🔏 𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐃: Bengaluru, welcome your superheroes! They’re here to Play Bold donning the Red, Blue & Gold with pride once again. 🤩 ❤‍🔥 🎧: 21 Savage #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPLRetention #IPL2025. Taking to X:

🎧: 21 Savage#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPLRetention #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/BPx8PhGcDO — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's retention list was missing the names of captain Faf du Plessis and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Alongside these two names, players like Mohammed Siraj and Will Jacks were also not named by the franchise in their retention list.

Uncapped player Yash Dayal led RCB's bowling attack in IPL 2024, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.15. Rajat Patidar also had an impressive season in the last IPL, scoring 395 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 177.13, including five half-centuries. Since his debut in 2021, Patidar has played 27 matches, accumulating 799 runs at a strike rate of 158.85.

In IPL 2024, RCB narrowly secured a place in the top four, winning seven of their 14 matches and finishing fourth with 14 points. However, their journey in the 17th season ended after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the playoffs.

(With ANI Inputs)