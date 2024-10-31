Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians in the 2024 edition and was appointed as captain by replacing Rohit Sharma. Earlier, following the captaincy controversy, there were rumours surrounding Rohit Sharma would likely leave the franchise and would go under the hammer ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction

Hardik Pandya (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

Listen to this article Rohit, Hardik among players retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 x 00:00

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained five players. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are the players retained by Mumbai Indians.

The five-time champions took to their official social media handle to make the announcement. "“We have always believed that the strength of a family lies in its core and this belief has been reinforced during the course of recent events. We are thrilled that the strong legacy of MI will be carried forward by Jasprit, Surya, Hardik, Rohit and Tilak - players who have become synonymous with our team and the brand of cricket we stand for. In the past month, the MI core group, along with our coaching staff, have come together and worked closely to establish a shared vision for MI. This unified effort reinstates MI’s commitment to building strong trust and ownership amongst our core group, our fans & other stakeholders. We will strive to continue playing the passionate brand of cricket everyone expects from us.” - Akash Ambani, Team Owner #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily. Taking to X:

Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians in the 2024 edition and was appointed as captain by replacing Rohit Sharma. The former captain played a crucial role in guiding the side to their iconic five titles.

After snubbing Rohit from the captaincy role, Pandya faced huge criticism from the franchise fan base across all the stadiums. Earlier, following the captaincy controversy, there were rumours surrounding Rohit Sharma would likely leave the franchise and would go under the hammer ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. But Mumbai Indians shut all the speculations by retaining their former skipper.