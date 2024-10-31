Aakash Chopra feels these two players could get Rs 25 crore in IPL mega auction

"Some people will cry over his strike rate. I saw a meme somewhere that he is more than 30 years old, married, and everyone is saying he is finished, so CSK might take him as such players go there," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel

Aakash Chopra (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Indian Premier League retention announcement, former Team India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will go under the hammer as they will likely get a lot of money in the auction.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul would take take part in the auction as their respective franchises, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are unlikely to retain them.

"Rishabh Pant is going to get a lot of money. The amount could go to Rs 25 crore or even 30. The same is true for KL Rahul. Again a wicketkeeper-batter and scores 500-600 runs every year. Some people will cry over his strike rate. I saw a meme somewhere that he is more than 30 years old, married, and everyone is saying he is finished, so CSK might take him as such players go there," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

All 10 franchises are supposed to submit their retention list. Each franchise can retain up to six players out of which, a maximum of five players can be capped and two can be uncapped. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option.

The auction purse for the franchises has been set at Rs 120 crore for IPL 2025. The total salary cap will now consist of an auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees. Previously in 2024, the total salary cap (auction purse + incremental performance pay) was Rs. 110 crore which will now be Rs. 146 crore (2025), Rs 151 crore (2026) and Rs. 157 crore (2027). A match fee has been introduced for the first time in IPL. Each Playing member (Including the Impact Player) will get a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per match. This will be in addition to his contracted amount.

The IPL's governing body has set minimum deductions from the purse for each player retained, with Rs 18 crore for the first player, Rs 14 crore for the second, Rs 11 crore for the third, Rs 18 crore for the fourth, Rs 14 crore for the fifth and Rs 4 crore for an uncapped player. Franchises are free to give more or less of these amounts to the players retained by them.

