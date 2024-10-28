Lucknow Super Giants likely to retain the services of these three players for IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran is considered one of the best batsmen of the game and Lucknow Super Giants bought his services back in 2023 for Rs. 16 crore. Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were bought for Rs 20 lakh, each in 2022. Since then, the duo has played a crucial role in Lucknow Super Giants's success

Ayush Badoni (Pic: File Pic)

West Indies star Nicholas Pooran, alongside India's Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishoni and uncapped players Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni are likely to be retained by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

With batter KL Rahul, who has captained the side since its inception in 2022, unlikely to be retained, barring any last-minute change of mind from both parties, LSG will have one right-to-match (RTM) card at the auction, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The exact amount of money for which these five stars have been signed for is not known yet, but based on retention slabs of the IPL, Rs 51 crores will be deducted from Lucknow Super Giants's purse. In case the sum paid exceeds that, then a higher amount will be deducted from Rs 120 crore purse of each franchise that they have been given to build their squads.

It is understood the top retention will be Pooran, followed by Mayank and Bishnoi. In the 2024 IPL, with 499 runs in 14 matches and three fifties, the left-hander was only behind KL (520 runs in 14 matches with four fifties) in run-scoring charts and has dominated T20 cricket this year, with 2,251 runs in 68 matches with a century and 15 fifties at a strike rate of 160.90. He was also the interim captain and wicketkeeper during the first half when KL missed out due to injury.

Mayank picked up two Player of the Match awards in his first IPL, which was an injury-cut affair. He still impressed with seven wickets in four matches, clocking 150 kmph consistently. His performances saw him being handed over a fast bowling contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and made his international debut against Bangladesh recently. He was brought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 20 lakhs in the 2024 season.

Bishnoi was one of three players picked by LSG ahead of IPL 2022 for Rs 4 crores as an uncapped player. After LSG made it to the playoffs that season, in which he took 13 wickets at an average of 13.44, he was given his international debut that year and has been impressive In the last season though, he could pick up 10 wickets in 14 matches at 8.77, as compared to 16 wickets in 2023.

Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were bought for Rs 20 lakh, each in 2022. Since then, the duo has played crucial role in Lucknow Super Giants's success. Badoni's aggressive intent in the middle-order helped him to score 238 runs in 12 innings in the 2023 edition. He has played some crucial knocks for the franchise in pressure situations. He also recently played for India A in the Emerging Team's Asia Cup.

Mohsin is a tall, 6'3" left-arm fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh, impressed in his maiden season back in 2022, taking 14 scalps at an economy of below six in just nine matches. After an injury, he was not considered for next season initially after he almost lost his arm, but bounced back by taking 10 wickets in 10 matches during 2023 IPL.

(With ANI Inputs)