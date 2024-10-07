Will Mayank Yadav enter "Million Dollar" club ahead of IPL 2025 after T20I debut?

While the deadline for announcing the retention list is October 31, it goes without saying that LSG will have Mayank Yadav as one of its three primary retentions. On the other hand, SRH might overlook Nitish Kumar Reddy as the franchise will possibly go for Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma as the first three retentions

Mayank Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

Team India pacer Mayank Yadav is all set to walk into the IPL's "Million Dollar Club" after making his debut in the T20I format against Bangladesh.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will need a minimum of Rs. 11 crore to retain his services.

Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad will also need to pay a minimum of Rs. 11 crore to avail all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's services after his international debut in the same match.

According to IPL rules, any "uncapped player" who makes his debut in international cricket in any of the three formats before the auction will be considered under "Capped player" category.

Hence, the retention prices for capped players are Rs 18 crore (No.1), Rs 14 crore (No.2) and Rs 11 crore (no.3). For retention numbers 4 and 5, the value would again shoot up to Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively.

While the deadline for announcing the retention list is October 31, it goes without saying that LSG will have Mayank Yadav as one of its three primary retentions.

While veteran KL Rahul, South African Quinton de Kock, West Indies dasher Nicholas Pooran and Australian Marcus Stoinis are the other heavyweight names in LSG's 2024 roster, there is no way that head coach Justin Langer and new mentor Zaheer Khan will let go of one of India's raw pace bowling diamonds.

While it is too early to predict the classification of retained players, the 22-year-old Mayank is all set to laugh his way to the bank, even if he is the third retention.

"There is no way that LSG will put a rare bowler like Mayank back in auction pool. They have invested in him for past two seasons and he will certainly be one among the top three retentions," an IPL insider privy to the developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, SRH might overlook Nitish Kumar Reddy as the franchise will possibly go for Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma as the first three retentions.

Reddy, who is an all-rounder, looks more like a Right To Match (RTM) candidate in the long run.

(With PTI Inputs)