IPL 2025: Zaheer appointed LSG mentor; Rahul’s captaincy in question

Zaheer Khan and KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants are set to appoint former India speedster Zaheer Khan as their mentor ahead of the IPL mega auction.

The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.

“Zaheer has been appointed as team mentor and the unveiling will happen later today,” sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka on Wednesday called KL Rahul “an integral part of the franchise” amid speculations around his future in the team but remained evasive on player retention and captaincy for next IPL season. “As I’ve said, we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out,” Goenka told reporters when asked about Rahul’s future while unveiling Zaheer Khan as their team mentor.

“But KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He’s played a very important role. He’s like family and will be family,” he added.

