Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Zaheer appointed LSG mentor Rahuls captaincy in question

IPL 2025: Zaheer appointed LSG mentor; Rahul’s captaincy in question

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022

IPL 2025: Zaheer appointed LSG mentor; Rahul’s captaincy in question

Zaheer Khan and KL Rahul

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: Zaheer appointed LSG mentor; Rahul’s captaincy in question
x
00:00

Lucknow Super Giants are set to appoint former India speedster Zaheer Khan as their mentor ahead of the IPL mega auction.


The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.



“Zaheer has been appointed as team mentor and the unveiling will happen later today,” sources told PTI.


Also Read: Steve Smith eyes IPL comeback after stellar show in MLC

Meanwhile, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka on Wednesday called KL Rahul “an integral part of the franchise” amid speculations around his future in the team but remained evasive on player retention and captaincy for next IPL season. “As I’ve said, we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out,” Goenka told reporters when asked about Rahul’s future while unveiling Zaheer Khan as their team mentor.

“But KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He’s played a very important role. He’s like family and will be family,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zaheer khan kl rahul Lucknow Super Giants indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK