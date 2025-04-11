Breaking News
Updated on: 11 April,2025 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyaan met with heavy criticism, his aunt Soha Ali Khan has now come out in his support and spoken about the nature of the job

Soha Ali Khan

It was in March when the internet went into a complete breakdown over a certain movie that marked the debut of a much-anticipated star kid and was backed by a massive streaming giant. Yes, we are talking about Nadaaniyaan, starring Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead, directed by Shauna Gautam, backed by Karan Johar, and streaming on Netflix. The movie, right after its release, opened to bad reviews and harsh public reception, where the stars were not just criticized but trolled for the movie. Khan, who made his debut, was criticized for a lot of things. His aunt, Soha Ali Khan, has now come out in his support and spoken about the nature of the job.


Soha Ali Khan’s advise for Ibrahim Ali Khan


Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan is now promoting her movie Chhorii 2, in which she plays the antagonist opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha. The Tum Mile star, talking about fame and trolls, also spoke about Ibrahim Ali Khan and the Nadaaniyaan fiasco. She spoke about how one must have a thick skin when they plan to join the world of showbiz and not shut themselves off by only surrounding themselves with love. 


“Number one, I think you need to have thick skin when you join this world. One needs to digest people’s opinions or then don’t read the comments. But I feel, sometimes, it’s important to read the comments because you can’t just work in a vacuum. You have to be receptive to certain criticism, and you have to work on your craft and go forward,” Soha said in an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit.

‘Do not shut yourself off to the world’

"The only thing you can do is have some kind of armor. Do not shut yourself off to the world and surround yourself only with love and people who are going to say positive things and be like yes-men. Be open to criticism, introspect, and work towards your craft. Don’t let your film’s success or failure, perhaps, destroy you in ways, but also recognize where you need to work on something and become better,” Soha added.

