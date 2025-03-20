Karan Johar has decided to shut trolls as he is set to launch the 24th debutant filmmaker in the Hindi film industry and said, "90 per cent of them are 'outsiders'"

Karan Johar

While Karan Johar has often been surrounded by trolls for promoting nepotism, today it looks like he has decided to shut them down as he is set to launch the 24th debutant filmmaker in the Hindi film industry.

Karan Johar to launch 24th debutant filmmaker

In a social media post on Instagram, the filmmakers, while sharing a note written on an orange (Kesari) background, wrote, “When I began producing films (once I stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company) in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho — the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers... to pay it forward. We got it right... we got it wrong, but the intent was always to put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only either to entertain, seek acclaim, or to simply have fun at the movies!"

Karan Johar takes a dig at trollers

The note added, "I am so proud to say that our next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker we have introduced to Hindi cinema! (Trivia for trollers: 90 per cent of them are 'outsiders'). I rarely write notes before the release of a film, but few films excite me, energize me, and inspire me the way the process of this film has… (sic).”

He further shared that this journey has been about 4 years and the director ‘did nothing else but put his head down and work relentlessly on his film — combating pandemic delays and other unforeseen circumstances. I am inspired by the team of actors and technicians who gave the film and the team so much consistent support and love. One can never predict commercial success, BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films!’

With Karan Johar sharing the note on his Instagram on an orange background, fans have assumed it to be a hint for Dharma Productions upcoming film Kesari 2. “Kesari chapter 2!!! Here we go!!! Can’t wait,” one user wrote. “Finally, update coming tomorrow of Kesari 2,” another user wrote.

About Kesari 2

Actors Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starring film based on the life of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair. Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, the film will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.