Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Tuesday morning, promoted his first Punjabi production, Gippy Grewal’s Akaal, in Mumbai. Here, the director addressed the criticism faced by the actors of his last production venture, Nadaaniya, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film marked Khan’s film debut.

When Johar was asked at the press conference, how he reacted to the negative feedback the film has been receiving since it dropped on Netflix, earlier this month. He first said, “It is an old saying, an old song rather, Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna, chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaaye raina…”

Karan Johar then said that while he has no issues with the criticism the film and its actors are receiving, he is against personal attacks directed towards them.

He said, “Those who know me, my relationship with critics doesn’t change based on what they have written and not written. My relationship with them remains the same. If you didn’t like the film, or liked the film, it is your perspective. It is your work to write. I have always believed that there are no conspiracy theories that it would be someone’s mission to pull any film down, though I know some trollers do that. But then they are frustrated, faceless people behind screens. I feel pity for them.”

“There have been times when I have read [and felt bad] because they have written about someone’s daughter, someone’s son. One critic wrote, ‘I want to kick this film.’ When you write such things, I have a problem with it. I don’t have a problem with the industry or trollers, or filmmakers or from social commentary. It is your opinion, and I respect it and accept it.”

The filmmaker shared that he admits that he and his production house have made mistakes as he indirectly said that his films like Nadaaniya and Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan didn't turn up as expected.

He said, “Humaari bhi nadaaniya hai, gustaakhiya hai, toh kabhi gehraiyaan hai. But when you [make personal] attacks, it is a reflection on you. It is not a reflection on the film. It is disturbing.”

He said that such personal remarks are as bad as physical violence and he cannot ignore it. He said, “People who have said these things, they are film critics, intellectual cinema lovers. [They] should have a compassionate, sensitive side. Nobody wants to be kicked, because kicking is violence. It is physical violence. You are not allowed violence in the real world, even words are equally violent, you should be contempt to be violent.”

Nadaaniyan dropped on Netflix on March 7 and soon gave way to a meme fest on internet.