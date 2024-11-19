International Mens Day 2024

Karan Johar

On the occasion of International Men's Day 2024, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a note celebrating men. The filmmaker shared a song clip from his last release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' titled 'Dhindora Baje Re'. The song opens with Ranveer Singh performing a Kathak routine with actor Tata Roy Chowdhury. Sharing the bit, he wrote, "hunar ka koi gender nahi hota". This is a line from the film as well when Alia Bhatt's father gets mocked for performing classical dance at a wedding in Delhi.

Sharing the clip, Karan further wrote, "Today is dedicated to the real MVPs of our society - the men. But not just any (and definitely not EVERY) man…today is for the men who champion feminism."

He rooted for the upliftment of men who are unafraid of not holding back and expressing their emotions. "The ones who uplift humanity by advocating equity, equality & a more compassionate society for women & for everyone who just dare to be their true self. So that can be on the stage dancing your heart to Dola Re channelling your inner Madhuri & Aishwarya or it could be on the field expressing your emotions and gratitude after hitting the ball out of the park with your bat. It could be anything. It could be everything. It could be the very step that makes our society the place that many will thrive to be the next MVPs. So do it. And don’t hold back," he wrote.

Karan Johar's work front

The filmmaker last directed the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. His last film as a producer 'Jigra' starring Alia Bhatt did not fare well at the box office. The film directed by Vasan Balan also starred Vedang Raina and narrated the tale of a sister-brother bond.

The filmmaker recently announced the film 'Chand Mera Dil' starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. He will be backing the romantic drama. Both Ananya and Lakshya had hits with Dharma Productions this year in Call Me Bae and Kill respectively.