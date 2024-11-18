Karan Johar was recently faced with a 'controversial question' from internet sensation Orry. The question was pertaining the recently released Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'

Karan Johar

Karan Johar has picked his favourite among the stars of 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'. In the third season of the reality drama show on Netflix, three new members were introduced- Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The three Delhi socialites joined the OG Bollywood wives gang- Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. Filmmaker Karan Johar has now picked his favourite and feels that he will be in trouble for saying it out loud.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to his social media page to share a video of him asking Karan Johar a 'controversial question'. The duo seemed to be at a party when Orry caught hold of Johar and asked him a pressing question. Orry asked him who would he save if he could only save one life out of all the Bollywood wives star cast. Orry began to name all the cast and his hilarious pronunciation of the names caught Karan Johar off guard who corrected him. But Orry wouldn't let him off the hook without a name. Johar finally said that he would save Shalini Passi, who is the current internet favourite. The filmmaker further said that he would get in trouble for his answer.

Who is Shalini Passi?

There are four stages of knowing me, says Shalini Passi on episode four of the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She is one among the three new entrants on the show. The Delhi socialite has been accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla on the show to give a competition to the OG Bollywood wives -Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari. So what are the four stages? "First is disbelief. Then inquisitiveness. Then there's the 'is it really true? Does she do all these things?' And then complete surrender and love".

Shalini is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organisation which brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer. She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi. Reportedly, Shalini got married at the early age of 20. Details of her current age is not available on the internet.

Shalini Passi is a deeply spiritual and religious person. She along with her husband Sanjay, has been linked with a high-profile donation of INR 10 crore for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which oversees Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati in February 2021.