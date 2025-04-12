Scores of fans surrounded Rajinikanth's car in a bid to welcome him. He reached the hotel, where he was greeted by the staff with aarti, a garland, and a bouquet ahead of Jailer 2 shoot

Rajinikanth in Kerala for Jailer 2 shoot Pic/X

Rajinikanth receives warm welcome in Kerala as he arrives for Jailer 2 shoot - watch video

South superstar Rajinikanth commenced shooting for Jailer 2 with Ramya Krishnan. Scores of pictures and videos have surfaced on social media that show Thalaiva arriving in Attappadi, Kerala, for the schedule, which is reportedly for 20 days. Scores of fans surrounded his car in a bid to welcome him. He reached the hotel, where he was greeted by the staff with aarti, a garland, and a bouquet. Watch the video below.

Ramya Krishnan and Rajinikanth mark 26 years of Padayappa

Actress Ramya Krishnan, whose powerful performance as Neelambari in Padaiyappa is hailed as one of the best antagonist performances by an actor in a Rajinikanth film to this day, has also begun shooting for director Nelson’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza. Ramya took to her Instagram page to share a story on her first day of shooting. She wrote, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

More about Jailer 2

According to IANS, actor Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in-law in the film, will also have a pivotal role in the sequel.

It may be recalled that Sun Pictures had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 this year. Shooting of the film began in Chennai first. Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too are expected to be a part of Jailer 2 as well. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this information from the makers.

Upon its theatrical release on August 10, 2023, Jailer received widespread acclaim from critics who lauded its exceptional screenwriting, dynamic direction, outstanding performances by the cast, well-defined characterizations, and gripping background score. The film swiftly climbed the ranks to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023, both domestically and internationally. Jailer follows the journey of Muthuvel Pandian, a retired police officer who stands up to a perilous smuggling gang to protect his family.

Meanwhile, aRajinikant's film Coolie has finally got a release date. The makers announced that the film would hit the theaters on August 14, 2025.