Bollywood filmmaker and Dharma Productions honcho Karan Johar, who made headlines after selling half of his stakes to Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions for Rs 1000 crore, breaks silence on the deal that led to many believing how he would change the name of his production house. He also spoke about how Adar guided him throughout the process since the meetings leading up to the deal left him traumatised.

Karan Johar was traumatised by business meetings

In an interview with CNBC TV18, Karan Johar said, “I didn't know I had a value. I found out. I've to say this. I'm probably not going to come across as clever. I want to come across as who I am. I was traumatized in so many of those meetings. I'm a creative artist. I don't know what's a ‘put’ and a ‘call,’ a ‘drag’ and a ‘tag.’”

“I had no idea what was happening when those Excel sheets would come in front of me. Your reality is staring at you. You think you've done something so wide and vast, and then there's a value put. So when people tell Adar, ‘You’ve paid so much money!' I say, ‘Has he really?’," Karan added.

Is Karan Johar planning to rename Dharma Productions?

At the same event, Karan Johar joked about renaming the company ‘Pharma Productions’ or ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Serum.’

On 21st October Karan Johar’s Dharma and Adar Poonawalla’s Serene Entertainment released a joint statement stating “Adar Poonawalla led Serene Productions today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to invest INR 1,000 crore into Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment (collectively, “Dharma”), India’s leading production house. Through this investment, Serene Productions will hold a 50% stake in Dharma, with Karan Johar retaining the remaining 50% ownership.”

Karan Johar wants to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights.

In an earlier statement, Karan said, "From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend, and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies.”