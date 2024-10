Dharma Productions founded by Yash Johar recently sold its 50 percent stake to Aadar Poonawalla's Serene Productions to create content for a global audience

Karan Johar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article After Dharma deal with Adar Poonawalla, Karan Johar's cryptic post creates buzz x 00:00

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who recently sold off 50 per cent of his stakes of his production company Dharma Productions, has shared a cryptic message.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note. He wrote, “Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating”.

Earlier, Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions took over a 50 per cent stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. The association met with a strong reaction from the Internet users. The strategic move aims to craft compelling content for a global audience. The filmmaker will serve as the Executive Chairman, driving the company's creative vision forward.

Dharma Productions has been struggling of late as majority of its films have underperformed at the box-office. The rising overheads seems to have pushed KJo to sell the 50 per cent of stakes of the company which his father Yash Johar founded.

Prior to this, Karan engaged in a public spat with actress-director Divya Khosla, a day after the release of ‘Jigra’ when Divya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of ‘Jigra’.

She had shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for ‘Jigra’. She wrote in the picture, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for ‘Jigra’ show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra”.

However, Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the collections of the film are fabricated at the behest of the production house behind ‘Jigra’ which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema.