Karan Johar's maiden web series to explore the golden age of aviation in India

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say Karan Johar's maiden web series as a showrunner set against the aviation world of the '70s; is expected to go on floors in March 2025

Karan Johar's maiden web series to explore the golden age of aviation in India

Karan Johar

It’s time to reverse the clock. At least, that’s what Karan Johar is set to do as he gears up for his maiden OTT series as a showrunner-creator. Last month, mid-day reported that the filmmaker, after directing segments in Lust Stories (2018) and Ghost Stories (2020), and producing various titles on OTT, is making his web debut with an ambitious offering (A new direction, September 23). Now, we have learnt that the yet-untitled series is set against the aviation world of the ’70s. A source tells us, “The show marks two firsts for Karan—it is not only his debut web series as a creator, but will also be first attempt at a period piece as a director. Having told contemporary stories so far, he is excited about turning his lens to an era gone by. The aviation world of the ’70s provides ample substance for him to mount this show.”


Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), has begun the soft prep for the series. The source adds, “The show will go on floors next March. It is being touted as one of the most ambitious series to come out of Netflix India. The casting is underway.”



karan johar Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

