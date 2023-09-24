Karan Johar shared a video of his children, Yash and Roohi, watching his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on OTT

Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was a box office success and received positive reviews from critics and the audience. Almost two months later, the family entertainer debuted OTT on Friday. The film is headlined by Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. On Saturday, the filmmaker watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with his kids, Yash and Roohi.

Karan shared a video of Yash and Roohi on Instagram. They were watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the clip opened with a visual from the song Tum Kya Mile. The director panned the camera to show Yash and Roohi. The Johar twins were enjoying it thoroughly. Yash showed a thumbs-up to the camera and excitedly said, "We’re watching Dadda’s new movie."

In July, when the popular song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, What Jhumka, released, Yash and Roohi rejected it. Karan shared a video that showed their reaction to the chartbuster. The clip commenced with the kids asking, "What Jhumka, dadda?". To which he replied, "What Jhumka? Even I don’t know. Shall we ask Alia didi?" Yash and Roohi roasted Karan by singing the Baby Shark song abruptly. The director-producer said, "Oh you prefer that song?" His kids say yes. Karan ended the video by saying, "Oh God! Okay, toodles."

At the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, Karan revealed Yash and Roohi don't know much about Bollywood and weren't interested in watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He said, "They say he talks a lot on TV and it’s boring so I am not very celebrated. I asked them to see Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and they just said no.”

Karan, who is also a talk show host, and reality show judge and hosted many award shows among other things, said that when his kids discover his dance videos on YouTube, he is “going to die.” “I have danced on reality shows. My kids are going to see those YouTube videos and I’m going to die when that happens,” Karan shared.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand and Aamir Bashir among several others. It released in theatres on July 28.