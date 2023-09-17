Karan Johar recalls tying Kajol's saree in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as an AD, and insists that it is the best choice for any fashion event

Karan Johar elaborates on Alia Bhatt's saree-clad look in RRKPK

Listen to this article Karan Johar: I've tied Kajol's saree in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, it's not rocket science | Exclusive x 00:00

Alia Bhatt’s saree-clad look in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has made quite a style statement. Before the character of Rani Chatterjee in this film, another onscreen journalist whom Karan Johar dressed in a saree was Rani Mukerji in Bombay Velvet.

Both the characters, Karan says, were inspired by one person. “This Rani and that Rani are both derived from a member of the media called Poonam Saxena, who wrote my book. She was always in a saree and I found that wonderful. I love the saree per se. I think that women look beautiful in a saree. In fact, my advice to many people who get it mostly wrong on red carpets, please wear a saree. It is the most beautiful gift that our culture has given you. Why can’t you just wear a stunning saree with an absolutely beautiful blouse?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The filmmaker also insists that wearing a saree is not a tough job at all! “Everyone knows how to wear it. It is the easiest thing in the world. I have tied Kajol’s saree in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as an AD. So, if I can tie a saree, I am sure anybody else can,” he tells Mid-day’s Mayank Shekhar during Sit With Hitlist.

“It is not rocket science trust me, there are YouTube videos that will show you how to do it. It is so much better and so flattering. It is beautiful. When I conceived the character, that was the first thing I told Manish (Malhotra). I said of course she is a member of the media and she uh you know but I only want her to be in sarees. The only time she breaks it is when she is traveling in the snow, in the song before the dream sequence starts, and then the sarees come out, before that she was in jackets etc. She (Alia) has worn about three western looks in the entire film," he says.

Karan also says that he thinks people should resort to the saree when it comes to fashion events, unless they are very sure they can pull off any other garment. “I have no objection when you get it right, but don’t be a spin off or a wannabe or something that perhaps is not going to suit. That is my take on what fashion is. You can pull it off and carry it, nobody is stopping you. My only problem is that when you don’t have perhaps the right individual garment, then you always have the saree, which can never go wrong. The way Rekhaji is at any event when she walks in, she is luminous. She has always worn a saree and she has looked far more glamorous and beautiful than many of the girls today.”