Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman on Bullet enters Bandra Worli sea link, flashes ‘gun’ to cops
Mumbai: 39 hospitalised after fire breaks out in SRA building
Mumbai: School approaches HC, says it does not have to go by RTE Act
Palghar: Female cop raped, duped by fake godman, four others
Mumbai bids adieu to two decks full of memories
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karan Johar Ive tied Kajols saree in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge its not rocket science Exclusive

Karan Johar: I've tied Kajol's saree in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, it's not rocket science | Exclusive

Updated on: 17 September,2023 03:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Karan Johar recalls tying Kajol's saree in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as an AD, and insists that it is the best choice for any fashion event

Karan Johar: I've tied Kajol's saree in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, it's not rocket science | Exclusive

Karan Johar elaborates on Alia Bhatt's saree-clad look in RRKPK

Listen to this article
Karan Johar: I've tied Kajol's saree in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, it's not rocket science | Exclusive
x
00:00

Alia Bhatt’s saree-clad look in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has made quite a style statement. Before the character of Rani Chatterjee in this film, another onscreen journalist whom Karan Johar dressed in a saree was Rani Mukerji in Bombay Velvet.


Both the characters, Karan says, were inspired by one person. “This Rani and that Rani are both derived from a member of the media called Poonam Saxena, who wrote my book. She was always in a saree and I found that wonderful. I love the saree per se. I think that women look beautiful in a saree. In fact, my advice to many people who get it mostly wrong on red carpets, please wear a saree. It is the most beautiful gift that our culture has given you. Why can’t you just wear a stunning saree with an absolutely beautiful blouse?”


The filmmaker also insists that wearing a saree is not a tough job at all! “Everyone knows how to wear it. It is the easiest thing in the world. I have tied Kajol’s saree in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as an AD. So, if I can tie a saree, I am sure anybody else can,” he tells Mid-day’s Mayank Shekhar during Sit With Hitlist.


“It is not rocket science trust me, there are YouTube videos that will show you how to do it. It is so much better and so flattering. It is beautiful. When I conceived the character, that was the first thing I told Manish (Malhotra). I said of course she is a member of the media and she uh you know but I only want her to be in sarees. The only time she breaks it is when she is traveling in the snow, in the song before the dream sequence starts, and then the sarees come out, before that she was in jackets etc. She (Alia) has worn about three western looks in the entire film," he says.

Karan also says that he thinks people should resort to the saree when it comes to fashion events, unless they are very sure they can pull off any other garment. “I have no objection when you get it right, but don’t be a spin off or a wannabe or something that perhaps is not going to suit. That is my take on what fashion is. You can pull it off and carry it, nobody is stopping you. My only problem is that when you don’t have perhaps the right individual garment, then you always have the saree, which can never go wrong. The way Rekhaji is at any event when she walks in, she is luminous. She has always worn a saree and she has looked far more glamorous and beautiful than many of the girls today.”

karan johar Sit With Hitlist Entertainment News alia bhatt kajol Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK