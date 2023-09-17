Sit With Hitlist: Ranveer Singh often leaves audiences awestruck with his larger-than-life presence. Yet, as Karan Johar revealed, there's more to Ranveer than meets the eye.

In our Sit With Hitlist episode, Karan Johar revealed some interesting tidbits about Ranveer Singh, who is nothing short of a chameleon, a man of many faces and facets. With the actor's latest venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan himself, the director delved into the duality that defines this actor, shedding light on the layers that go beyond the spotlight or the man the public knows as ‘Ranveer Singh’.

Ranveer Singh, a name synonymous with boundless energy, often leaves audiences awestruck with his larger-than-life presence. Yet, as Karan Johar revealed, there's more to Ranveer than meets the eye. While the world knows him as the bundle of energy who graces red carpets with his music trailing behind him or as the actor who instantly lights up the screen, there's a hidden side to him that only a select few get to witness.

Karan Johar says, "He is actually very much two people. There is that one person that is silent, quiet, happy with self, introvert. And then there is an extrovert, an exhibitionist, an absolutely like out there individual. So, I am surprised he is not a Gemini because he is really two people. And that second person none of you will ever meet. So, he is not like this. He is not wild all the time. He is conserving to explode. That is what he does with every character. I am sure when he played Padmavat and Bajirao he had a different energy." He isn't one to frequent extravagant parties; instead, he cherishes the company of a tight-knit circle of friends, quality time with his family, and moments of silence.

This intriguing duality is what makes Ranveer Singh a mystery. Karan Johar shed light on the actor's distinctive approach to his roles. Ranveer's commitment to authenticity is unparalleled. Karan says, "He likes a certain atmosphere to create on set for anything. He is very particular about things like his eyeline or silence on set like he is very sound sensitive. Even if, like a kilometer away, there is something happening, he won’t be able to perform. That is something you have to make sure that he is comfortable with. When he is there and he is delivering, then you are just awestruck because he has gone from Ranveer Singh to Rocky Randhawa, and then he stayed Rocky Randhawa right through the day. Like right through the day, he will talk to you like Rocky."

This unwavering commitment to authenticity isn't mere acting; it's a true testament to Ranveer's devotion to his craft.

Karan Johar also revealed an intriguing anecdote about Ranveer's preparation for the role. Ranveer spent a considerable amount of time with local influencers and content creators and even ventured into the streets of Delhi to capture the authentic essence of his character's environment. Talking about this experience, Karan says, "He sat with me for nearly a month when I was recce-ing locations; he travelled right through West Delhi and met all these Instagrammers and West Delhi influencers. He even roamed around Delhi all the time, getting the feel and vibe. The things that were not necessary at all, but he felt the need for this."

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is about a unique love story between a colourful yet dimwitted Punjabi lad and an educated and confident Bengali girl. In addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the current blockbuster offers a superb supporting cast that includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and others.