Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been in the spotlight ever since he openly expressed his love for actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Despite being in jail for his alleged role in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, he continues to send letters from prison, often addressed to Jacqueline. In his latest letter, he wrote about wanting to buy a significant stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions gets bid from Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent a 'letter of intent' from Tihar jail in Delhi, where he's currently held. The three-page letter, sent through a law firm called Anantam Legal, outlined his plan to purchase around 50-70 percent of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In the letter, he wrote, "Karan, I am giving you open offer with any Terms of your Choice, and I am looking at 50 to 70 percent Stake in Dharma, and you give me your number which according to you is Reasonable, I commit they would not be a Negotiation, We will we will do a all Cash Deal in 48 hours, here in India

or through FDI, from BVI (sic.)"

The letter mentioned that his financial advisor told him Dharma Productions was looking for investors. Since no agreements had been made, Sukesh decided to make his own offer. He also added in the letter, “Me, my family, are Big Fans of Dharma productions, Mainly the Wonderful Human Karan Johar, and most importantly Love of My Life Jacqueline,

has huge Respect towards you, Which you very well know. So its a Privilege and a honour to acquire Stake/infuse funds in your Company and Become a part of your family (sic.)"

He also shockingly stated, "I am sure for you this offer is Very Strange, as it’s Being offered from the Walls of Asia’s largest prison, But Karan, Best and Wonderful things happen from extraordinary Situations and places, Persons, Give a Chance to make all of this a extraordinary Deal which the World Would talk about. Looking forward (sic.)"

Adar Poonawalla becomes co-owner of Dharma Productions

Currently, Adar Poonawalla is making headlines for acquiring 50% share of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Considering Adar now owns 50% of Dharma Productions, he is the co-owner of Karan Johar's production house. But who is Adar Poonawalla? What is his net worth? Why is he venturing into entertainment—especially with one of the biggest production houses in the country? Let's find out.

Adar Poonawalla is the son of Cyrus Poonawalla. The businessman is married to Natasha Poonawalla, an entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast. Natasha has good connections in Bollywood - she is friends with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others. She is also a regular at fashion events across the globe. Adar and Natasha have two children.