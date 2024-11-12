Karan Johar reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan with a new project after the King of Bollywood declined various film offers from the production house last year

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after 8 years? x 00:00

No gham, all Khushi

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan might team up with Dharma Productions again! Filmmaker Karan Johar reportedly approached SRK with a new project after the King of Bollywood and Ranbir Kapoor declined various film offers from the production house last year. The buzz around this potential collaboration is strong, as it hints at the superstar’s possible return to Dharma Productions after several years. Shah Rukh and Karan last worked in the latter’s production Dear Zindagi (2016). With fans eagerly awaiting confirmation, this new offer could mark the reunion of SRK and KJo in a grand way, sparking anticipation of another memorable Bollywood blockbuster. Excited much?

Some new collaboration

Ali Fazal has undoubtedly made his mark in Hollywood, as offers come pouring in. The actor will be seen alongside Hollywood actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming film, Rule Breakers. Directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, the film explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. Known for his previous work in Victoria & Abdul (2017) and Furious 7 (2015), Ali’s film with Phoebe is set to release in March 2025. “I am thrilled to be a part of Rule Breakers and to share the screen with such a talented actor as Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” says the actor, adding, “This project resonates with me deeply.”

Everything’s in the name

Kamal Haasan announced that he doesn’t wish to be addressed with titles and prefixes such as Ulaganayagan (Universal Hero) and Aandavar (God). The actor recently shared a statement in Tamil and English, stating that he only wanted to be called Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. In the statement, the actor wrote, “I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, have always been humbling, and I’ve been genuinely moved by your love in conferring them upon me (sic).”

Plan in works

When Rohit Shetty introduced Lady Singham, aka Deepika Padukone, in Singham Again, the plan was to have a standalone movie on the character someday, like he did with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (2021). In a recent interaction, Rohit revealed that the intention to make a solo film with Dippy is still there, but they are yet to lock on a script. He said that while he had a concept in mind, he didn’t know how to take the story forward. He added that the film will take some time to materialise. Guess the wait will be long.

Maaf karo Pushpa fans

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s fans thronged the Hyderabad office of RedTV. According to reports, the YouTube channel of the media company had been posting misleading information about the Pushpa actor and using confusing thumbnails. They had recently posted a video using a thumbnail that showcased Allu lying on a hospital bed. The narratives also had misleading information about the actor’s wife, Sneha Reddy, and his children. Irked by the false information, the fan association took to social media to expose the channel. In the RedTV office, fans confronted the staff and demanded an explanation. The staff then made a public apology on camera and assured that such things will never happen again.

Call me nobody

An old video podcast of Kiara Advani, which was taken sometime during the promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), has gone viral. In the video, the actor called herself an ‘outsider’ and ‘nobody’. With the video recently resurfacing, people reacted with not-so-happy comments. One person wrote, “When Karan took me, I was nobody? Girl, he took you because he knew you. Karan gives zero f**ks to someone he doesn’t know.” Another user gave a detailed list of her connections, “Salman Khan gave her the name Kiara; she’s best friends with the daughter of the richest person in India, the granddaughter of Saeed Jaffrey, the stepgreat granddaughter of Ashok Kumar, and not to mention the hundreds of influential connections owing to their business. Aur isko outsider banna hain.” Need we say more?