It looks like Rohit Shetty has heard the demand of every Deepika Padukone fan and has confirmed that she will get her own standalone film in the cop universe

'Singham Again' is roaring high at the box office, and with almost all the leads having their standalone films, the hype surrounding Lady Singham, Deepika Padukone, having her own film in the cop drama is high. Now it looks like Shetty has heard the demand of every DP fan and has confirmed that she will get her own film in the cop universe. In a recent conversation, the director provided an update on the film, stating that there is still time for the Shakti Shetty film to come.

Rohit Shetty confirms standalone cop film for Deepika Padukone

In conversation with News18, Rohit Shetty shared that they have a concept in mind, but it will take time for a female-led cop film headlined by Lady Singham to happen. While discussing the film, he said, "We still have to write it. We do have a concept in mind, but we don’t know where we can go with it. There’s still time for that. I know what the character will be like and her basic story arc, but I don’t know her whole journey yet as a director or writer. But a female-led cop film headlined by Lady Singham will definitely happen; otherwise, we wouldn’t have introduced her at all. There’s a reason why we’ve emphasized that character and her name in 'Singham Again'."

To note, Shakti Shetty isn't Rohit's first female cop. Before this, he had introduced Shilpa Shetty as Tara in 'Indian Police Force'. When asked if the two cops could appear in the same film, Rohit explained, "It is not on the cards. These are two different worlds. 'Indian Police Force' is a different IP altogether—it belongs to Amazon. This cop universe, on the other hand, belongs to us. So, technically, these two cannot come together," he pointed out.

About Singham Again

'Singham Again' draws inspiration from the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman, and Kareena Kapoor portrays Sita. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor portrays the demon king Ravana in the film.

Director Rohit Shetty is over the moon after 'Singham Again' became his 10th and fastest film to reach Rs. 100 crore. He took to Instagram to share photographs of his films that have crossed the Rs. 100 crore benchmark, including 'Singham Again', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Simmba', 'Golmaal Again', 'Dilwale', 'Singham Returns', 'Chennai Express', 'Bol Bachchan', 'Singham', and 'Golmaal 3'. He captioned the post, “SINGHAM AGAIN, my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films, one thing that has remained constant is your love. Thank you for all the support and love; humbled.” 'Singham Again', starring Ajay Devgn, made Rs. 139.25 crore India net in its first four days.