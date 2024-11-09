Iit looks like Rohit Shetty has made his choice—and you might be a little surprised that Singham is not his favourite character in the cop universe

In Pic: Rohit Shetty

Listen to this article Not Singham! Rohit Shetty reveals his true favourite character in the cop universe x 00:00

Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' has been one of the most talked-about topics since the film's release, generating quite a buzz at the box office. The movie is part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which includes films such as 'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Sooryavanshi', and 'Simmba'. With such impressive films in this universe, each headlined by leading actors, it’s surely difficult to choose a personal favorite. However, it looks like Shetty has made his choice—and you might be a little surprised that Singham is not his favourite character in the cop universe.

Who is Rohit Shetty's favourite

In an interview with Mashable India, Rohit Shetty mentioned, “I think the most lovable is Simmba." He continued, “Aesa nahi hai ki it was a surprise for us. Jab hum ne final edit bhi dekha toh it was like jab second half mein Simmba aayega toh film alag level pe chali jaayegi (It wasn’t a surprise for us. When we saw the final edit, we knew that when Simmba entered in the second half, the film would be elevated to another level)."

Not only is Simmba Rohit's favorite character, but the actor who plays him, Ranveer Singh, is his favorite too. When the interviewer mentioned that Simmba was given some of the best lines in 'Singham Again', the director said, “Woh mera thoda favourite bhi hai (He’s my favourite too)."

About 'Singham Again'

'Singham Again' draws inspiration from the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman, and Kareena Kapoor portrays Sita. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, while Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor portrays the demon king Ravana in the film.

Director Rohit Shetty is over the moon after 'Singham Again' became his 10th and fastest film to reach Rs. 100 crore. He took to Instagram to share photographs of his films that have crossed the Rs. 100 crore benchmark, including 'Singham Again', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Simmba', 'Golmaal Again', 'Dilwale', 'Singham Returns', 'Chennai Express', 'Bol Bachchan', 'Singham', and 'Golmaal 3'. He captioned the post, “SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled.” 'Singham Again', starring Ajay Devgn, made Rs. 139.25 crore India net in its first four days.