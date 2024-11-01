Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal name of their daughter share first pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal name of their daughter, share first pic

Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

What a special day Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh chose to reveal the name of their daughter. The couple shared the news with fans on the release day of Singham Again that coincided with Diwali

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal name of their daughter, share first pic

Dua Padukone Singh

Listen to this article
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal name of their daughter, share first pic
x
00:00

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have revealed the name of their first child with a beautiful post. The actress took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of her daughter's tiny feet.  On the occasion of Diwali, the couple surprised us with the beautiful name of their daughter - Dua Padukone Singh.  This Diwali is special for the two lovebirds as rejoice both, personally and professionally. The couple is celebrating the festival for the first time with their newborn daughter as well as the day marks the release of Singham Again where both are playing headlining the multi-starrer.


Deepika reveals name of her and Ranveer's daughter


The little one has been named Dua. Sharing the happy news, Deepika wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 🧿


‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer.

Because She is the Answer to our Prayers.

Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude.

Deepika & Ranveer"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika reveals baby girl's name on auspicious day

The actress took to social media to reveal the news to fans on a very special day. The day marks Diwali, a day when people in India worship Laxmi and the birth of a baby girl is considered as arrival of Goddess Laxmi into our homes. Apart from this, Deepika and Ranveer's film 'Singham Again' also hit the theatres today. The film has been receiving positive reviews especially for Deepika and Ranveer's cop act. While Ranveer returned as Simmba, Deepika entered the Rohit Shetty cop universe as Shakti Shetty. 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who got married in 2018 welcomed their first child on September 8 at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai. Announcing the arrival of their child, the couple in a joint post wrote "Welcome Baby Girl.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

After the couple officially announced that they had welcomed a baby girl, their friends from the industry started dropping congratulatory messages. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s "Gehraiyaan" co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim, penned: “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said, “Badhai ho!! Best.” “Congratulations, welcome to the best club!” shared Mira Rajput.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

deepika padukone ranveer singh Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news Dua Padukone Singh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK