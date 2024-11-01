What a special day Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh chose to reveal the name of their daughter. The couple shared the news with fans on the release day of Singham Again that coincided with Diwali

Dua Padukone Singh

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal name of their daughter, share first pic x 00:00

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have revealed the name of their first child with a beautiful post. The actress took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of her daughter's tiny feet. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple surprised us with the beautiful name of their daughter - Dua Padukone Singh. This Diwali is special for the two lovebirds as rejoice both, personally and professionally. The couple is celebrating the festival for the first time with their newborn daughter as well as the day marks the release of Singham Again where both are playing headlining the multi-starrer.

Deepika reveals name of her and Ranveer's daughter

The little one has been named Dua. Sharing the happy news, Deepika wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 🧿

‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer.

Because She is the Answer to our Prayers.

Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude.

Deepika & Ranveer"

Deepika reveals baby girl's name on auspicious day

The actress took to social media to reveal the news to fans on a very special day. The day marks Diwali, a day when people in India worship Laxmi and the birth of a baby girl is considered as arrival of Goddess Laxmi into our homes. Apart from this, Deepika and Ranveer's film 'Singham Again' also hit the theatres today. The film has been receiving positive reviews especially for Deepika and Ranveer's cop act. While Ranveer returned as Simmba, Deepika entered the Rohit Shetty cop universe as Shakti Shetty.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who got married in 2018 welcomed their first child on September 8 at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai. Announcing the arrival of their child, the couple in a joint post wrote "Welcome Baby Girl.

After the couple officially announced that they had welcomed a baby girl, their friends from the industry started dropping congratulatory messages. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s "Gehraiyaan" co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim, penned: “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said, “Badhai ho!! Best.” “Congratulations, welcome to the best club!” shared Mira Rajput.