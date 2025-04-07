Breaking News
Janata Darbar Din: MHADA's Nashik Board conducts its second public grievances day

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The first Janata Darbar Din was held on March 18 and the Nashik Board of MHADA had the officials had received six applications

On Monday, 15 public grievances were heard and addressed during the session. Representational Pic/File

Janata Darbar Din: MHADA's Nashik Board conducts its second public grievances day
The Nashik Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday said that it conducted its second Janata Darbar Din to address public grievances.


An official statement said that an another Janata Darbar Din was conducted in order to immediately implement the 100-day action plan under the directives of MHADA VP and CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal.


It said that as part of the MHADA’s commitment to accountable governance and prompt citizen service, the Nashik Housing and Area Development Board, a unit of MHADA, conducted its second Janata Darbar on Monday and a total of 15 public grievances were heard and addressed during the session.


The statement said that the Janata Darbar was chaired by Chief Officer, Shivkumar Awalkante and was held in the presence of Board Chairman, Ranjan Thackeray.

In alignment with the decentralised grievance redressal mechanism implemented at the MHADA headquarters through Lokshahi Din, the Nashik Board has instituted Janata Darbar Day on the first Monday of every month. The forum provides citizens direct access to administrative decision-makers for swift and equitable resolution of issues, it said.

The session that was held on Monday received applications concerning Conveyance, renewal of lease agreements, and requests for reduction in interest on the maintenance charges.

Awalkante examined each case and issued instructions to the concerned officers for immediate and appropriate action, the statement said.

It further said that the conduct of Janata Darbar forms a key pillar of the 100-day action plan outlined under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and as per instructions issued by Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde. The action plan, which includes a structured seven-point agenda, mandates all MHADA divisional boards to implement citizen grievance redressal systems with consistency and urgency. Pursuant to the mandate, the Nashik Board has initiated Janata Darbar sessions.

Earlier, the first such session that was held on March 18 and the officials had received six applications.

The applications for the Janata Darbar must be submitted in the prescribed format, using Forms 1A to D, available on MHADA’s official website. The complaint or the representation must be individual in nature, and submitted in duplicate at least fifteen days prior to the scheduled Janata Darbar. Acknowledgement receipts are issued to all applicants upon submission, the statement said.

It said that the Applications will not be entertained if they are under judicial consideration, related to revenue or appeals, service or establishment matters, submitted in incorrect format, lacking required documentation, or if a conclusive response has already been issued or is underway. Such applications, if received, will be formally forwarded to the concerned department within eight days for necessary action, with a record copy duly provided to the applicant.

maharashtra MHADA nashik real estate India news national news

