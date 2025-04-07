In response to the growing criticism, the admin of Ashwin’s channel issued an official statement clarifying the platform's stance

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic: iplt20/bcci)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s popular YouTube channel will no longer cover Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, confirmed its admin on Monday.

Renowned for its analytical depth and engaging cricket discussions, the channel found itself embroiled in controversy after one of its analysts, Prasanna Agoram, questioned the selection of CSK’s Afghanistan leg-spinner Noor Ahmad.

During a recent episode, Prasanna suggested that CSK could consider fielding an additional batter instead of Noor, citing the presence of seasoned spinners Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the lineup as sufficient spin options.

The comment, however, sparked significant backlash, particularly as Noor currently holds the Purple Cap in the tournament. Fans and pundits alike criticised the suggestion, viewing it as dismissive of the young spinner’s impact. Prasanna, a former analyst for the South African national team and known to be close to Ashwin, was at the center of the storm.

In response to the growing criticism, the admin of Ashwin’s channel issued an official statement clarifying the platform's stance.

“Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season,” read a statement.

The channel also distanced itself from the analyst’s remarks, asserting that all opinions shared on the platform are solely those of the individual contributors.

“We value the diversity of perspectives featured on our shows and remain committed to preserving the integrity and intent of the platform we’ve built. The views expressed by our guests do not represent Ashwin’s personal opinions in any capacity,” the statement added.

Following CSK’s loss to Delhi Capitals on Saturday, head coach Stephen Fleming was asked about the controversy. Visibly irritated, Fleming curtly dismissed the issue, calling it 'irrelevant'. “I have no idea. I didn't even know he [Ashwin] had a channel, so I don't follow that stuff. That's irrelevant," he said.

The development has added an unexpected off-field subplot to CSK’s IPL 2025 season, who have lost three matches in a row, winning only the first.