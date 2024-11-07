Doting dad Ali Fazal said that having a baby fills the void you never knew existed. The actor admits to having serious anxiety when he leaves home for work

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Pic/Instagram

Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal finally have revealed their daughter’s unique name. The seasoned actors, who welcomed their baby girl on July 16 have named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal. According to naming websites, Zuneyra is an Arabic name that means guiding light. Meanwhile, her middle name Ida in Greek means hardworking.

Zuneyra has brought Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal closer

Doting dad Ali Fazal told Vogue India that having a baby fills the void you never knew existed. The actor admits to having serious anxiety when he leaves home for work. “I just want to see the baby all the time and be around Richa and her,” he states.

He adds, “We’ve become superheroes because our reflexes go full throttle. This has also brought Richa and me closer. I listen more intently, and now, I’m always aware of two people and their needs.”

Richa Chadha on the challenges of postpartum

Richa Chadha explains, “It’s tough to decipher your own thoughts in that space because none of it is psychological, it’s all biological. Your hormones are constantly fluctuating, leaving you to wonder why you feel a certain way. When I feel moody, I remind people not to take me too seriously and tell myself the same. I focus on the basics: getting some sunlight, basic nutrition, and working out.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ nominated for Gotham Awards

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ has been nominated for Gotham Awards in the Breakthrough Director category. The Bollywood couple said that they are immensely proud of director Shuchi Talati. The film is a coming-of-age drama starring Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron. The film is director Talati's first feature. The film is set in a boarding school and centers around the teenage protagonist Mira's romance with a charming new student.

This year, the Gotham Awards are led by notable contenders such as Anora and Zendaya’s “Challengers” alongside Talati’s nomination.