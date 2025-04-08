Dia Mirza wants everyone to spend more time in the nature this World Health Day

The former beauty queen took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of enjoying the mysteries of the wild with her little munchkin

Dia Mirza. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Dia Mirza urged everyone to spend more time in Nature this World Health Day.

The former beauty queen took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of enjoying the mysteries of the wild with her little munchkin.

Avyaan. During their visit, the little one got a chance to witness various species that are not visible in daily life.

Wishing everyone on the World Health Day, Dia penned on her Instagram, "Happy #WorldHealthDay Make a pledge to spend more time in Nature. Nature is a healer. “To Walk In Nature is to Witness a Thousand Miracles” - Mary Davis..."

Picture Courtesy/Dia Mirza's Instagram account

Sharing her experience in the wild on social media, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress added, "The crunch of the dry leaves, the mould of the cicadas, the many incredible aspects of what it means to be an, the markings of and the many questions answered."

Dia is of the opinion that it is extremely crucial for kids to have a relationship with nature. "Above all, this relationship our kids form with nature helps them value how deep our connection is with one another. This bond leads to love, respect and environmental stewardship. What better way to work towards improving the health of the environment and planet?," she concluded saying.

Talking about her work, Dia's 2019 web series "Kaafir" has been turned into a powerful feature film.

A cinematic adaptation of the true story of Shehnaz Parveen, the movie shares the tale of a Pakistani woman who, after crossing the LOC into Indian territory, is imprisoned under suspicion of being a militant. Over seven years in captivity, she gives birth to a child, only to be rescued by an Indian journalist, who fights for her freedom.

Talking about "Kaafir", Dia Mirza said “It's truly wonderful that people still remember the show with such fondness, even after all these years. For us, it feels like a nostalgic moment to revisit this beautiful story and share it in a newer, shorter version with even more viewers. Kainaaz's fight for justice and the emotional bond she shares with Vedant is something I’ll always hold close to my heart, and I’m thrilled for audiences to experience it once again."

