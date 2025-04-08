A day after a steep decline triggered by global tariff concerns, Indian stock markets opened higher on Tuesday with both Sensex and Nifty making significant gains, led by strong sectoral performance

The NSE Nifty 50 also jumped 385.50 points (1.74 per cent), crossing the 22,500 mark to reach 22,547.10

Indian stock indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday morning, staging a strong comeback following the steep decline witnessed a day earlier. According to ANI, the benchmark indices surged at the opening bell, with the BSE Sensex climbing 1,193.10 points (1.63 per cent) to touch 74,331.00. The NSE Nifty 50 also jumped 385.50 points (1.74 per cent), crossing the 22,500 mark to reach 22,547.10.

As per ANI, all sectoral indices opened in the green, reflecting improved investor confidence after Monday’s market rout, which was largely triggered by the announcement of new tariffs on Indian goods by the Donald Trump-led US administration. The imposition of these reciprocal tariffs sent shockwaves across global financial markets, with Indian indices not spared.

Tuesday's gains were led by major players including Titan Company, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors, and Shriram Finance on the NSE. On the BSE, the broader Midcap and Smallcap indices also showed strong momentum, rising 2 per cent each.

Analysing the market movement, Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, stated: “The Nifty suffered its biggest fall for the year yesterday, but the over 400-point recovery at close was encouraging for bulls. The rebound resulted in a bullish belt-hold line formation with the 22,572–22,685 area as the next upside hurdle. On the downside, the 22,015–22,130 zone remains critical.”

According to ANI, Monday’s market drop mirrored deepening concerns over the future of global trade. The sudden imposition of tariffs by the United States has sparked fears of a wider slowdown in international commerce, which could weigh heavily on corporate earnings and global economic growth.

During Monday’s session, the Sensex had plunged as much as 5 per cent in early trade, though it recovered partially to end around 3 per cent lower. The market sentiment, ANI reports, was further impacted by simultaneous declines across Asian and European bourses.

Experts warn that the volatility may persist, with investors now closely watching global macroeconomic indicators and the upcoming corporate earnings season for further cues. The broader outlook remains cautious amid uncertainty over the trajectory of global trade policies and inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from ANI)