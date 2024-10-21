Chess legend Viswanathan Anand will continue his esteemed association with the tournament as its ambassador

Magnus Carlsen (Pic: AFP)

World No. 1 Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen will headline the sixth edition of Tata Steel Chess India, scheduled to take place from November 13 to 17. This marks Carlsen's second appearance in the tournament, having previously participated in 2019, where he emerged victorious.

Following a stellar performance at the recent Chess Olympiad in Budapest, a strong Indian contingent will feature prominently in the event, including talented players such as Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi. Additionally, Nihal Sarin and S L Narayanan will compete in the 'Open' category.

As in previous editions, the tournament will consist of both 'Open' and women's categories, maintaining the same format of rapid and blitz chess, with equal prize money allocated for both sections. The women's category will see India represented by notable players, including Koneru Humpy, R Vaishali, D. Harika, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand will continue his esteemed association with the tournament as its ambassador, further enhancing the event's prestige.

"Looking forward to being back at Tata Steel Chess India. It has become the marquee event in India. This year brings the best of the world headed by Magnus Carlsen," said Anand.

"I am particularly excited that the women's event will have the best of Indian chess. This year has been a celebration of Indian chess and this event will be a fitting tribute."

Chanakya Chaudhary, vice-president, corporate services, Tata Steel said, "We are excited to host the sixth edition of Tata Steel Chess India, which marks the return of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Members of the Indian men's and women's squads, following their gold medal wins at the Chess Olympiad, will also join the tournament alongside top global players."

The line-up for this year's tournament is as below:

Open: Magnus Carlsen, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Wesley So, Vincent Keymer, Daniil Dubov, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, S L Narayanan.

Women: Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Nana Dzagnidze, Valentina Gunina, Koneru Humpy, R. Vaishali, D. Harika, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal.