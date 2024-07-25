Global Chess League: Carlsen, Anand, Nakamura among icons for Season 2

The chess showdown is slated to take place from October 3 to 12 at Friends House in London.

Magnus Carlsen and Vishwanathan Anand

Global Chess League has unveiled a stellar line-up that includes World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, five-time world champion Vishwanathan Anand, and Hikaru Nakamura. The chess showdown is slated to take place from October 3 to 12 at Friends House in London.

Five-time world champion Carlsen, who also featured in the first season of the Global Chess League, will continue to play for Alpine SG Pipers in the second season. “The first season in Dubai was a fantastic experience.

Chess has been an individual sport, but the concept of a team setting introduced by the Global Chess League is very exciting and refreshing. I look forward to playing again with the Alpine SG Pipers,” said Carlsen.

One of the world’s most popular and dynamic players Nakamura, will play for the new team American Gambits. Anish Giri will make his debut in the second season with PBG Alaskan Knights as the Icon player.

Joining as an Icon player for American Gambits, Nakamura, said, “I followed the GCL in its first season and was hooked to the format. It is an exciting opportunity not only for the top players, but also for fans as they get to pick a team with their favourite players to cheer on.”

