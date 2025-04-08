A fan's post surfaced on Reddit, claiming that despite paying for VIP treatment worth over Rs 1.2 lakh at the Dallas event, Hrithik Roshan refused to take even a picture

Hrithik Roshan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Hrithik Roshan refuses to take pic with fan who spent over Rs 1.2 lakh to meet him: ‘Waited 2 hours in cold weather’ x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently visited Dallas, Texas, to meet and greet fans. While he did interact with those gathered at the event, one fan claimed that some paid a whopping amount to meet the actor in person. The fan’s post surfaced on Reddit, claiming that despite paying for VIP treatment, the actor refused to take even a picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hrithik’s meet and greet in Dallas

The post shared by the fan read, "Spent $1500 + general admission tickets for each person to meet Hrithik Roshan and I didn’t even get a picture. Refused to take pictures with half the meet and greet line and turned us away even though we spent so much money. We waited 2 hours in line just to get refused?? Not to mention, it was outside in such cold weather. He showed up for a 30-minute show. Waste of VIP!!! Oh, yes, they won’t even give us a refund!! Love Hrithik, but this event was so unorganized, even he was annoyed!!"

Hrithik wants to work with Nolan

Earlier, Hrithik was in Atlanta, where he celebrated his journey of 25 years in showbiz and expressed his desire to work with British-American director Christopher Nolan.

While talking about his dream directors, Hrithik first mentioned his father, Rakesh Roshan, who launched him in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, saying that working with his father was a dream that came true early in his career. The actor then spoke about how much he admires Nolan, calling him one of his "favourite directors," and admitted that he hopes to work with him someday.

As per a press note shared by his team, Hrithik said, "Rakesh Roshan - that dream happened right in the beginning," alluding to his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. "Now, I'd actually like to work with Christopher Nolan. He is one of my favourite directors."

Hrithik’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is all set to mark his directorial debut with Krrish 4. The news was shared by his father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, earlier in March. The actor will also be seen in War 2, which is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The movie also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and will hit theaters on August 14 later this year.