Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday on January 10. Fondly called the Greek God of showbiz, Hrithik has been a heartthrob for years, courtesy of his swoon-worthy looks. While the actor rose to stardom with his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, Hrithik struggled to find impactful roles in the years after. One film that has stuck with every millennial is Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003) alongside Kareena Kapoor, which made Hrithik a meme material with the advent of social media.

Hrithik Roshan on his character in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Prem Kishan, who falls in love with Kareena Kapoor. He comes bearing an extremely energetic persona, which continues to leave viewers in splits. When asked about the same, he told Film Companion, I was not mature enough to understand that side of me. I generally don't gravitate toward characters that are that far away in essence. A very happy a very uppity 'Wo ho ah ah' all that doesn't come very naturally to me and at that point in time, I wasn't aware of the fact that there are some things that are not natural to your state. Even if you tried really hard, which I did, you would still fail. But I tried, I gave it my best shot.”

Hrithik Roshan would cringe at his past work

In another interview with ETimes, the actor shared, "I look at my past work and cringe. I don’t know how my previous works have received so much love. I am extremely critical of my performance. But yes, I’ve never been disappointed by my performance. The more mistakes, I’ve made, they have only helped me grow more.”

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan will complete 25 years in Bollywood this year. As a special treat for fans, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is re-releasing in theatres on his birthday. The film also featured Ameesha Patel and was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.