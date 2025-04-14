Breaking News
India beat South Korea 2-1 to bag Playoffs berth

Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Pune
This is only the second time India have qualified for the Playoffs, the last occasion was in 2020

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty

India secured a Playoff berth in the Billie Jean King Cup by finishing second following a 2-1 victory against South Korea in their final Asia-Oceania Group 1 fixture here on Saturday.


Shrivalli Bhamidipaty beat Sohyun Park  5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) to kick-start proceedings, before Sahaja Yamalapalli lost to Dayeon Back 3-6, 4-6. With the tie finely poised at 1-1, the duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare eased past Park and Dabin Kim 6-4, 6-3.


This is only the second time India have qualified for the Playoffs, the last occasion was in 2020.

