Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Varun slips to No 3 Hardik tops all rounders chart

Varun slips to No. 3, Hardik tops all-rounders chart

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

With 706 rating points, Chakravarthy trails behind leader Jacob Duffy (723) of New Zealand and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein (707)

Varun slips to No. 3, Hardik tops all-rounders chart

Varun Chakravarthy

Listen to this article
Varun slips to No. 3, Hardik tops all-rounders chart
x
00:00

India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has dropped one place to third spot in the ICC men’s T20 bowling rankings, while Hardik Pandya continues to top the all-rounders’ chart issued on Wednesday.


Also Read: Retiring of Pataudi Trophy is unacceptable: Vishwanath


With 706 rating points, Chakravarthy trails behind leader Jacob Duffy (723) of New Zealand and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein (707).


Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (674) and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (653) are the other two Indians in Top-10 at seventh and 10th positions respectively.

Axar Patel is placed at 13th position.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hardik pandya t20 international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK