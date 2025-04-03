Varun slips to No. 3, Hardik tops all-rounders chart

With 706 rating points, Chakravarthy trails behind leader Jacob Duffy (723) of New Zealand and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein (707)

India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has dropped one place to third spot in the ICC men’s T20 bowling rankings, while Hardik Pandya continues to top the all-rounders’ chart issued on Wednesday.

With 706 rating points, Chakravarthy trails behind leader Jacob Duffy (723) of New Zealand and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein (707).

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (674) and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (653) are the other two Indians in Top-10 at seventh and 10th positions respectively.

Axar Patel is placed at 13th position.

