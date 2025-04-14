Breaking News
Alcaraz clinches first Monte Carlo Masters title

Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Monaco
AFP |

“I’m just really happy to have won Monte Carlo for the first time,” said Alcaraz, who suffered a shock second round loss in Miami last month

Carlos Alcaraz with the Monte Carlo Masters trophy. Pic/AFP

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over the Italian Lorenzo Musetti.


Also Read: IPL 2025: Karun's 89 in vain as Mumbai Indians seal victory by 12 runs


“I’m just really happy to have won Monte Carlo for the first time,” said Alcaraz, who suffered a shock second round loss in Miami last month. 


It’s been a really difficult month for me on the court and outside. I’m really proud of myself with how I’ve dealt with everything. Coming here and seeing how the whole hard work has paid off, I’m really happy,” Alcaraz said.

