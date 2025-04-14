Alcaraz clinches first Monte Carlo Masters title

“I’m just really happy to have won Monte Carlo for the first time,” said Alcaraz, who suffered a shock second round loss in Miami last month

Carlos Alcaraz with the Monte Carlo Masters trophy. Pic/AFP

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over the Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

“I’m just really happy to have won Monte Carlo for the first time,” said Alcaraz, who suffered a shock second round loss in Miami last month.

It’s been a really difficult month for me on the court and outside. I’m really proud of myself with how I’ve dealt with everything. Coming here and seeing how the whole hard work has paid off, I’m really happy,” Alcaraz said.

