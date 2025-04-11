Alcaraz breezes past Altmaier in Monte Carlo

The Spaniard took some time to find his rhythm as Altmaier fought back to level at 3-3 in the first set, but it was one-way traffic from then on

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz brushed aside 84th-ranked German Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with rising French star Arthur Fils on Friday.

The Spaniard took some time to find his rhythm as Altmaier fought back to level at 3-3 in the first set, but it was one-way traffic from then on.

