Alcaraz breezes past Altmaier in Monte Carlo

Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Monaco
AFP |

The Spaniard took some time to find his rhythm as Altmaier fought back to level at 3-3 in the first set, but it was one-way traffic from then on

Carlos Alcaraz

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz brushed aside 84th-ranked German Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with rising French star Arthur Fils on Friday. 


The Spaniard took some time to find his rhythm as Altmaier fought back to level at 3-3 in the first set, but it was one-way traffic from then on. 


